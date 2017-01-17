Featured Articles

With the long offseason quickly coming to a close, we take a look at where some of baseball’s biggest stars will play next year.
Justin Guglielmetti
Sports Writer
TU Presidential Scholar, athlete and mechanical engineering senior Kirk Smith was awarded the Rhodes Scholarship for 2017.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
Since being elected president of TU’s SVA chapter, Tillotson has made an effort to reach out to millennial veterans.
Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor
Despite some missteps, Comfort Creatures and Two Guys & Pie brought good chemistry and character work to their sets.
James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor
The additional $221 million for state education should be a top priority for Oklahoma.
Nathan Hinkle
Student Writer
Oklahoma should move toward REAl ID compliance with a two-option solution for state citizens.
Brennen VanderVeen
Student Writer
Past Weeks
Recent Articles
Away from home during election season? You can still file an absentee ballot.
Brennen VanderVeen
Although candidates’ views on the Supreme Court haven’t been examined, their potential nominees are important to consider.
Michaela Flonard
Anonymous’ decision to make Klansmen’s identities public was an act for the greater good.
Sara Douglas
Trio Tulsa gave a brilliant performance full of sheer talent and powerful music last Tuesday night.
Nick Rethford
The 100th First Friday art crawl celebration in the Brady Arts District didn’t reach its full potential.
Hannah Kloppenburg