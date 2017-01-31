Featured Articles

Every year the Collegian’s sports staff likes to predict how the Super Bowl will play out. Over the years this has evolved from a simple prediction to what it is today. Enjoy.
With Republicans aiming to repeal the Affordable Care Act, TU administration and students offer their opinions on the bill and on the effects of a repeal.
Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer
Given the difficulty of passing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Republicans should be cautious to keep Americans insured during the process.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Despite existing for years, the funding process for organizations is horribly complex and difficult to master, resulting in lost student money and a high turnover rate for the FAC Chair.
Student writer Nate Beckemeyer outlines the process, its problems and some potential solutions.
Nate Beckemeyer
Student Writer
The University of Tulsa’s student theatre hits the road to perform a stylized retelling of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
The Oklahoma premiere of Zach Braff’s play proves to be hilarious and profound, with no hesitation in switching between the two.
James Whisenhunt
The women’s basketball team looks to go into the conference tournament on a winning streak, beating Memphis and Tulane this week and looking to beat the Bearcats of Cincinnati on Monday.
Joseph Edmunds
Donald Trump presented himself well at the Oklahoma State Fair, but the lack of substance behind his proposed policies is disconcerting.
Fraser Kastner
After 42 years, a new abortion clinic opened in Oklahoma despite the state’s restrictive laws.
Kayleigh Thesenvitz
Men’s soccer traveled north to play the Billikens of Saint Louis in the first round of the NCAA tournament, returning to Tulsa with a loss. Sports Writer Joseph Edmunds reports.
Joseph Edmunds