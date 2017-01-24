Featured Articles

A diverse group of people attended the Tulsa Women’s March, a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
Instead of spending their Monday off relaxing, about 100 students marched under TU’s banner in Tulsa’s MLK Jr. parade.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
Tulsa was ranked the best city in the country for women who are looking to start a small business. Brandy Sandusky, founder of Rogue Marketing, and Libby Billings, owner of three Deco District restaurants, share their thoughts on the Tulsa business scene.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Recent warnings concerning Campus Security’s phone services are related to planned upgrades, vendor issues or unplanned service problems.
Grace McFee
Student Writer
Although Congress members may disagree with President Trump’s policies and rhetoric, skipping his inauguration could be detrimental to bipartisan legislative efforts.
Giselle Willis
Managing Editor
The choice to skip President Trump’s inauguration was an important example of legislators putting their words into action.
Kayleigh Thesenvitz
Social Media Manager
Pachac Peruvian offers Tulsa a taste of chifa cuisine for those interested in trying something new.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
The women’s basketball team lost to the best team in the country, but rebounded with their second conference win over Central Florida during the weekend.
Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor
Past Weeks
Recent Articles
While recycling bins are numerous throughout campus, many have impractical designs, often making recycling needlessly difficult.
Sam Beckmann
Tara Grigson
Custom cocktail creations and accompanying critiques presented by TU’s own hobbyist mixologist.
Sara Douglas
Students should treat TU staff with respect, and staff should recognize that their responses to student concerns are not always obvious.
Jordan Heroux
Author Dennis Lehane visited TU to discuss his experiences in writing and film, both in a lecture and an informal conversation with students.
Mason Whitehorn Powell