Featured Articles

The Collegian sat down with new TU president Dr. Gerard Clancy to learn a little more about his plans for the university.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
The results of the national and local elections for office show maintenance of the Republican establishment.
James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor
TU student Kaitlyn Counter says she has negotiated with the Center for Student Academic Support for months in an attempt to get assistance for ADHD.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Though our nation prides itself on democracy, someone not voting because they don’t know enough to make an informed decision shouldn’t be frowned upon.
Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer
Looking forward to Trump’s time in the Oval Office, Obama’s humor and professionalism in the face of controversy was a gift to the American public.
Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor
The Golden Hurricane lost on the road to the Naval Academy on Saturday, most likely knocking Tulsa out of contention for the conference title.
Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor
Past Weeks
Recent Articles
The Golden Hurricane men’s basketball completed their first season under new head coach Frank Haith with a 23–11 record and a second round exit from the National Invitaional Tournament with an 83–62 loss to Murray State.
Joseph Edmunds
E-waste and medications, if not properly disposed of, can end up harmful to the environment or humans. Last week, TU hosted a recycling event to let students safely and easily recycle these materials.
Michaela Flonard
Oklahoma’s constitution should be replaced with a simpler and more updated version.
Brennen VanderVeen
A visiting professor recently gave a lecture on how food companies exercise power over consumers, emphasizing the beer, bagged salad and soy milk industries.
Sam Chott
The start of the school year is a time for new beginnings. But we all know people don’t change. Some things you can never take back.
Caitlin Woods