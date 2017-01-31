Featured Articles

Super Bowl predictions from the sports staff 31 January 2017

Every year the Collegian’s sports staff likes to predict how the Super Bowl will play out. Over the years this has evolved from a simple prediction to what it is today. Enjoy.

TU talks: opinions on the Affordable Care Act 31 January 2017

With Republicans aiming to repeal the Affordable Care Act, TU administration and students offer their opinions on the bill and on the effects of a repeal.

Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer

Republicans need a repeal/delay approach to ACA 31 January 2017

Given the difficulty of passing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Republicans should be cautious to keep Americans insured during the process.

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

SA’s funding process needs to change 31 January 2017

Despite existing for years, the funding process for organizations is horribly complex and difficult to master, resulting in lost student money and a high turnover rate for the FAC Chair. Student writer Nate Beckemeyer outlines the process, its problems and some potential solutions.

Nate Beckemeyer
Student Writer

TU’s Theatre Department channels Shakespeare for a dystopic retelling of “Julius Caesar” 31 January 2017

The University of Tulsa’s student theatre hits the road to perform a stylized retelling of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

    “All New People” provides a visceral look at modern angst

    The Oklahoma premiere of Zach Braff’s play proves to be hilarious and profound, with no hesitation in switching between the two.
    James Whisenhunt

    Women’s basketball wins last home game of the season

    The women’s basketball team looks to go into the conference tournament on a winning streak, beating Memphis and Tulane this week and looking to beat the Bearcats of Cincinnati on Monday.
    Joseph Edmunds

    The Trumpening: An observer’s account of Donald Trump’s state fair appearance

    Donald Trump presented himself well at the Oklahoma State Fair, but the lack of substance behind his proposed policies is disconcerting.
    Fraser Kastner

    Students react to Oklahoma’s newest abortion clinic

    After 42 years, a new abortion clinic opened in Oklahoma despite the state’s restrictive laws.
    Kayleigh Thesenvitz

    Soccer falls in NCAA 1st round

    Men’s soccer traveled north to play the Billikens of Saint Louis in the first round of the NCAA tournament, returning to Tulsa with a loss. Sports Writer Joseph Edmunds reports.
    Joseph Edmunds