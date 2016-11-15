Featured Articles

The Collegian sat down with new TU president Dr. Gerard Clancy to learn a little more about his plans for the university.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
The results of the national and local elections for office show maintenance of the Republican establishment.
James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor
TU student Kaitlyn Counter says she has negotiated with the Center for Student Academic Support for months in an attempt to get assistance for ADHD.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Though our nation prides itself on democracy, someone not voting because they don’t know enough to make an informed decision shouldn’t be frowned upon.
Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer
Looking forward to Trump’s time in the Oval Office, Obama’s humor and professionalism in the face of controversy was a gift to the American public.
Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor
The Golden Hurricane lost on the road to the Naval Academy on Saturday, most likely knocking Tulsa out of contention for the conference title.
Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor
Past Weeks
Recent Articles
A response to the article on palliative care in the November 9. 2015 Collegian
Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is fast-approaching us and our bodies are ready. The queens for this season were announced last week, so student writers Tara Grigson and Gracie Weiderhaft chose their fantasy drag race teams. Here they tell you the various pros and cons for each queen and their predictions for this season of RPDR.
Females often present different symptoms than males do for a particular disorder. Since many medical studies use males as the primary basis for their research, females can be misdiagnosed or not diagnosed at all.
Michaela Flonard
“It Follows” is a 2014 horror film that plays off genre conventions and common anxieties for a very original product.
Nathan Gibbons
You might not recognize your favorite Drillers this year, since after changing affiliation, the Drillers will have all new players.
Wade Crawford