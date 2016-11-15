Featured Articles

The Collegian sat down with new TU president Dr. Gerard Clancy to learn a little more about his plans for the university.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
The results of the national and local elections for office show maintenance of the Republican establishment.
James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor
TU student Kaitlyn Counter says she has negotiated with the Center for Student Academic Support for months in an attempt to get assistance for ADHD.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Though our nation prides itself on democracy, someone not voting because they don’t know enough to make an informed decision shouldn’t be frowned upon.
Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer
Looking forward to Trump’s time in the Oval Office, Obama’s humor and professionalism in the face of controversy was a gift to the American public.
Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor
The Golden Hurricane lost on the road to the Naval Academy on Saturday, most likely knocking Tulsa out of contention for the conference title.
Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor
Past Weeks
Recent Articles
Tulsa came into their final non-conference game of the season looking to break their two game losing streak and prevailed 34–24 over Louisiana-Monroe.
Wade Crawford
Tulsa cast of Miss Saigon presents a beautiful rendition of the musical.
Sarah Noonan
Allowing the families of 9/11 victims to sue the Saudi Arabian government is dangerous for U.S. foreign relations and policy.
Nathan Gibbons
The latest SA bills were aimed at making SA a more professional organization.
Brennen VanderVeen
A TU professor awarded a student for failing in order to emphasize that creativity and entrepreneurship require failure.
Nick Rethford