Featured Articles

A letter to TU students from President Gerry Clancy: 17 January 2017

What’s cooking on the hot stove this season 17 January 2017

With the long offseason quickly coming to a close, we take a look at where some of baseball’s biggest stars will play next year.

Justin Guglielmetti
Sports Writer

Kirk Smith wins Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford 17 January 2017

TU Presidential Scholar, athlete and mechanical engineering senior Kirk Smith was awarded the Rhodes Scholarship for 2017.

Michaela Flonard
News Editor

TU student Kate Tillotson awarded Student Veteran of the Year 17 January 2017

Since being elected president of TU’s SVA chapter, Tillotson has made an effort to reach out to millennial veterans.

Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor

Comedy Parlor improv groups’ hits outnumber misses 17 January 2017

Despite some missteps, Comfort Creatures and Two Guys & Pie brought good chemistry and character work to their sets.

James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor

Hofmeister’s education budget request should be approved 17 January 2017

The additional $221 million for state education should be a top priority for Oklahoma.

Nathan Hinkle
Student Writer

A two-tier system would be ideal for REAL ID 17 January 2017

Oklahoma should move toward REAl ID compliance with a two-option solution for state citizens.

Brennen VanderVeen
Student Writer

    Absentee voting and you

    Away from home during election season? You can still file an absentee ballot.
    Brennen VanderVeen

    Consider the future of the Supreme Court when voting

    Although candidates’ views on the Supreme Court haven’t been examined, their potential nominees are important to consider.
    Michaela Flonard

    Anonymous reveals Klansmen’s identities: A valuable service

    Anonymous’ decision to make Klansmen’s identities public was an act for the greater good.
    Sara Douglas

    Tulsa faculty perform in piano trio

    Trio Tulsa gave a brilliant performance full of sheer talent and powerful music last Tuesday night.
    Nick Rethford

    100th First Friday fails to be fantastic

    The 100th First Friday art crawl celebration in the Brady Arts District didn’t reach its full potential.
    Hannah Kloppenburg