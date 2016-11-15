Featured Articles

Clancy clocks in 15 November 2016

The Collegian sat down with new TU president Dr. Gerard Clancy to learn a little more about his plans for the university.

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

After months of campaigning, election results are finally in 15 November 2016

The results of the national and local elections for office show maintenance of the Republican establishment.

James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor

Student encounters difficulty seeking CSAS accommodations 15 November 2016

TU student Kaitlyn Counter says she has negotiated with the Center for Student Academic Support for months in an attempt to get assistance for ADHD.

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

Low voter turnout isn’t necessarily troubling 15 November 2016

Though our nation prides itself on democracy, someone not voting because they don’t know enough to make an informed decision shouldn’t be frowned upon.

Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer

I underappreciated Obama’s presidency 15 November 2016

Looking forward to Trump’s time in the Oval Office, Obama’s humor and professionalism in the face of controversy was a gift to the American public.

Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor

Golden Hurricane outlasted by Midshipmen, fall to second 15 November 2016

The Golden Hurricane lost on the road to the Naval Academy on Saturday, most likely knocking Tulsa out of contention for the conference title.

Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor

    A look to the past, highlighting the men’s basketball season

    The Golden Hurricane men’s basketball completed their first season under new head coach Frank Haith with a 23–11 record and a second round exit from the National Invitaional Tournament with an 83–62 loss to Murray State.
    Joseph Edmunds

    TU promotes recycling through e-waste event

    E-waste and medications, if not properly disposed of, can end up harmful to the environment or humans. Last week, TU hosted a recycling event to let students safely and easily recycle these materials.
    Michaela Flonard

    Okla. constitution outdated, convoluted, needs to be replaced

    Oklahoma’s constitution should be replaced with a simpler and more updated version.
    Brennen VanderVeen

    Food and Power explains influence of large food companies

    A visiting professor recently gave a lecture on how food companies exercise power over consumers, emphasizing the beer, bagged salad and soy milk industries.
    Sam Chott

    Letter from the Head Propagandist: A dark beginning

    The start of the school year is a time for new beginnings. But we all know people don’t change. Some things you can never take back.
    Caitlin Woods