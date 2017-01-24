Featured Articles

A diverse group of people attended the Tulsa Women’s March, a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
Instead of spending their Monday off relaxing, about 100 students marched under TU’s banner in Tulsa’s MLK Jr. parade.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
Tulsa was ranked the best city in the country for women who are looking to start a small business. Brandy Sandusky, founder of Rogue Marketing, and Libby Billings, owner of three Deco District restaurants, share their thoughts on the Tulsa business scene.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Recent warnings concerning Campus Security’s phone services are related to planned upgrades, vendor issues or unplanned service problems.
Grace McFee
Student Writer
Although Congress members may disagree with President Trump’s policies and rhetoric, skipping his inauguration could be detrimental to bipartisan legislative efforts.
Giselle Willis
Managing Editor
The choice to skip President Trump’s inauguration was an important example of legislators putting their words into action.
Kayleigh Thesenvitz
Social Media Manager
Pachac Peruvian offers Tulsa a taste of chifa cuisine for those interested in trying something new.
Michaela Flonard
News Editor
The women’s basketball team lost to the best team in the country, but rebounded with their second conference win over Central Florida during the weekend.
Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor
As the organization moves into a new space in Norman Village, SVA President Kate Tillotson explains how the group is moving forward and expresses her hopes for its growth.
James Whisenhunt
Kids these days just don’t scare anymore, leading to the highest rate of unemployment in the world’s ghost population since the height of the scientific revolution.
Samuel Beckmann
Anonymous’ decision to make Klansmen’s identities public was an act for the greater good.
Sara Douglas
One TU student was charmed by the performances of The Tallest Man on Earth and Lady Lamb.
Sara Douglas
Over spring break, a group of TU students were killed while staying at an allegedly haunted cabin. We know; we’re sick of this trope, too.
Sam Chott