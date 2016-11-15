Featured Articles

Clancy clocks in 15 November 2016

The Collegian sat down with new TU president Dr. Gerard Clancy to learn a little more about his plans for the university.

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

After months of campaigning, election results are finally in 15 November 2016

The results of the national and local elections for office show maintenance of the Republican establishment.

James Whisenhunt
Commentary Editor

Student encounters difficulty seeking CSAS accommodations 15 November 2016

TU student Kaitlyn Counter says she has negotiated with the Center for Student Academic Support for months in an attempt to get assistance for ADHD.

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

Low voter turnout isn’t necessarily troubling 15 November 2016

Though our nation prides itself on democracy, someone not voting because they don’t know enough to make an informed decision shouldn’t be frowned upon.

Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer

I underappreciated Obama’s presidency 15 November 2016

Looking forward to Trump’s time in the Oval Office, Obama’s humor and professionalism in the face of controversy was a gift to the American public.

Trenton Gibbons
Variety Editor

Golden Hurricane outlasted by Midshipmen, fall to second 15 November 2016

The Golden Hurricane lost on the road to the Naval Academy on Saturday, most likely knocking Tulsa out of contention for the conference title.

Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor

    Past Weeks

    Recent Articles

    Golden Hurricane beat Warhawks, put themselves over five hundred

    Tulsa came into their final non-conference game of the season looking to break their two game losing streak and prevailed 34–24 over Louisiana-Monroe.
    Wade Crawford

    TU student featured in emotional production of Miss Saigon

    Tulsa cast of Miss Saigon presents a beautiful rendition of the musical.
    Sarah Noonan

    Overthrowing Obama’s veto dangerous for Saudi relations

    Allowing the families of 9/11 victims to sue the Saudi Arabian government is dangerous for U.S. foreign relations and policy.
    Nathan Gibbons

    Senate passes bills to improve SA professionalism

    The latest SA bills were aimed at making SA a more professional organization.
    Brennen VanderVeen

    TU Business student receives an award for failing

    A TU professor awarded a student for failing in order to emphasize that creativity and entrepreneurship require failure.
    Nick Rethford