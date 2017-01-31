Featured Articles

Every year the Collegian’s sports staff likes to predict how the Super Bowl will play out. Over the years this has evolved from a simple prediction to what it is today. Enjoy.
With Republicans aiming to repeal the Affordable Care Act, TU administration and students offer their opinions on the bill and on the effects of a repeal.
Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer
Given the difficulty of passing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Republicans should be cautious to keep Americans insured during the process.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Despite existing for years, the funding process for organizations is horribly complex and difficult to master, resulting in lost student money and a high turnover rate for the FAC Chair.
Student writer Nate Beckemeyer outlines the process, its problems and some potential solutions.
Nate Beckemeyer
Student Writer
The University of Tulsa’s student theatre hits the road to perform a stylized retelling of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Voting for Mike Workman will allow Oklahoma to represent a wider variety of viewpoints and promote tolerance in the Senate.
Nathan Gibbons
The University of Tulsa’s high job placement rate may not be indicative of a good education, but rather the fact that most students don’t survive graduation.
Steven Buchele
Although the Real ID Act won’t negatively harm Oklahomans for now, it has the potential to be detrimental in the future as it will be a deterrent to travel and will limit citizens’ access to some government properties.
Sara Douglas
Baseball has one of the longest offseasons in professional sports, but finally, Major League Baseball is back. Here are some of the stories to watch out for this season.
Wade Crawford
Justin Guglielmetti