Featured Articles

Every year the Collegian’s sports staff likes to predict how the Super Bowl will play out. Over the years this has evolved from a simple prediction to what it is today. Enjoy.
With Republicans aiming to repeal the Affordable Care Act, TU administration and students offer their opinions on the bill and on the effects of a repeal.
Justin Guglielmetti
Student Writer
Given the difficulty of passing a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Republicans should be cautious to keep Americans insured during the process.
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Despite existing for years, the funding process for organizations is horribly complex and difficult to master, resulting in lost student money and a high turnover rate for the FAC Chair.
Student writer Nate Beckemeyer outlines the process, its problems and some potential solutions.
Nate Beckemeyer
Student Writer
The University of Tulsa’s student theatre hits the road to perform a stylized retelling of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar.”
Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief
Currently polling in second place in the Democratic primary race, Sanders’ main issues are economic inequality and the growing cost of attending university.
Lauren Rogers
The University of Tulsa has created a new department to manage the use of free speech and other fundamental rights on behalf of students.
Bryan Marks
Though Kim Davis handled her case poorly, as a public official she should be allowed religious accomodation.
Brennen VanderVeen
Voting for Mike Workman will allow Oklahoma to represent a wider variety of viewpoints and promote tolerance in the Senate.
Nathan Gibbons
Donald Trump took to the stage to defend his image from the media daring to use his words against him.
Sarah Odom