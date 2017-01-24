Featured Articles

Women’s March unifies hundreds of Tulsans in peaceful protest 24 January 2017

A diverse group of people attended the Tulsa Women’s March, a sister march to the Women’s March on Washington.

Michaela Flonard
News Editor

TU students march in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr. 24 January 2017

Instead of spending their Monday off relaxing, about 100 students marched under TU’s banner in Tulsa’s MLK Jr. parade.

Michaela Flonard
News Editor

Tulsa ranked #1 for female-owned small businesses 24 January 2017

Tulsa was ranked the best city in the country for women who are looking to start a small business. Brandy Sandusky, founder of Rogue Marketing, and Libby Billings, owner of three Deco District restaurants, share their thoughts on the Tulsa business scene.

Hannah Kloppenburg
Editor-in-Chief

Campus Security phone outages are nothing to worry about 24 January 2017

Recent warnings concerning Campus Security’s phone services are related to planned upgrades, vendor issues or unplanned service problems.

Grace McFee
Student Writer

Congress people should have attended inauguration 24 January 2017

Although Congress members may disagree with President Trump’s policies and rhetoric, skipping his inauguration could be detrimental to bipartisan legislative efforts.

Giselle Willis
Managing Editor

Inauguration boycott is a stand for legislators’ values 24 January 2017

The choice to skip President Trump’s inauguration was an important example of legislators putting their words into action.

Kayleigh Thesenvitz
Social Media Manager

Restaurant mixes Peruvian ingredients with Cantonese cooking 24 January 2017

Pachac Peruvian offers Tulsa a taste of chifa cuisine for those interested in trying something new.

Michaela Flonard
News Editor

Women’s basketball falls to UConn, knocks off UCF 24 January 2017

The women’s basketball team lost to the best team in the country, but rebounded with their second conference win over Central Florida during the weekend.

Matt Rechtien
Sports Editor

    Student Veteran Association nears completion of new center

    As the organization moves into a new space in Norman Village, SVA President Kate Tillotson explains how the group is moving forward and expresses her hopes for its growth.
    James Whisenhunt

    Ghost complains millennials too self-absorbed, “impossible to scare”

    Kids these days just don’t scare anymore, leading to the highest rate of unemployment in the world’s ghost population since the height of the scientific revolution.
    Samuel Beckmann

    Anonymous reveals Klansmen’s identities: A valuable service

    Anonymous’ decision to make Klansmen’s identities public was an act for the greater good.
    Sara Douglas

    Tallest Man on Earth & Lady Lamb concert charms

    One TU student was charmed by the performances of The Tallest Man on Earth and Lady Lamb.
    Sara Douglas

    Spring Breakers murdered in horror cabin

    Over spring break, a group of TU students were killed while staying at an allegedly haunted cabin. We know; we’re sick of this trope, too.
    Sam Chott